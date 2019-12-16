

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority has unconditionally cleared Roche's pending acquisition of Spark. The transaction is pursuant to a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spark for $114.50 per share. The offering period of the offer is scheduled to expire on December 16, 2019.



The closing of the tender offer is conditioned upon customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX