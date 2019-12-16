

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK), the North West's water company, reported that Ofwat has published the final determination on price review for the Group covering the period 2020-25. The Group said the final determination contains a significant amount of detail that will take time to review thoroughly.



United Utilities Group has a period of two months to decide whether to accept the final determination from Ofwat. The Group said it will respond to Ofwat and other stakeholders once a decision has been made.



