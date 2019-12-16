

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust Plc. (SCIN.L) reported Monday that fiscal 2019 return on ordinary activities before tax was 24.50 million pounds, up from 22.08 million pounds.



Return attributable to shareholders was 22.57 million pounds, higher than 20.38 million pounds a year ago. Over the past year, earnings per share rose 14.4% to 29.80 pence from 26.00 pence a year ago.



Income for the year increased to 28.86 million pounds from 25.85 million pounds last year.



Further, the Directors recommended a final dividend of 6.90p per share and a special dividend of 7.45p per share for the year to 31 October 2019. The total regular dividend for the year will increase by 7.5% to 22.80 pence.



Subject to shareholder approval, both dividends will be paid on February 14, 2020 to shareholders on the register on January 17, 2020.



The company added that its Board's target is to declare three quarterly interim dividends of 5.70p for the year to October 31, 2020 and recommend a final dividend of at least 5.70p for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.



