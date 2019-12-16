

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Monday, Germany's flash PMI figures are due. The composite output index is expected to rise to 49.9 in December from 49.4 in the previous month.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1142 against the greenback, 121.96 against the yen, 1.0958 against the franc and 0.8329 against the pound at 3:25 am ET.



