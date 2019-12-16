

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France private sector grew at the slowest pace in three months in December, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index fell to 52.0 in December, in line with expectations, from 52.1 in November. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.4 from 52.2 a month ago. Economists had forecast the index to drop to 52.0.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI declined more-than-expected to 50.3 from 51.7 a month ago. The expected reading was 51.4.



Taking into account other data, our Nowcast model points to a healthy growth rate of around 0.4% in the fourth quarter,' Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit said.



