

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases euro area PMI survey data. The composite PMI is forecast to rise slightly to 50.7 in December from 50.6 in November.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the euro retreated against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1129 against the greenback, 121.86 against the yen, 1.0954 against the franc and 0.8329 against the pound at 3:55 am ET.



