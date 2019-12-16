

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in November compared to the previous year, amid declines in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway revealed on Monday.



The trade surplus decreased to NOK 18.82 billion in November from NOK 21.97 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was NOK 5.96 billion.



Exports declined 6.7 percent annually in November and grew 13.1 percent from the previous month.



Imports fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in November and decreased 5.3 percent from a month ago.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 20.39 billion in November versus NOK 23.33 billion in the previous month and NOK 22.97 billion a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX