

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty appeared somewhat eased and a string of Chinese data topped forecasts.



China industrial production and retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November, pointing to resilience in the world's second-largest economy.



Closer home, France's private sector grew at the slowest pace in three months in December, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 52.0 in December, in line with expectations, from 52.1 in November.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.4 from 52.2 a month ago while the manufacturing PMI declined more-than-expected to 50.3 from 51.7 a month ago.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 48 points, or 0.81 percent, at 5,966.



Media conglomerate Lagardere shed 0.8 percent. The company on Sunday said it would continue as planned to proceed with the broader, more encompassing arbitration on merits to obtain compensation from The Confederation of African Football following the cancellation of agreement.



