

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) announced that Chris Corrado, Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Group, at the end of the first quarter 2020. Anthony McCarthy, currently CIO, LCH Group and LCH Ltd., will assume the role of Chief Information Officer, LSEG.



London Stock Exchange Group plc announced that David Shalders will assume the role of COO, LSEG on 1 January 2020 in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Integration Officer, and a member of the Executive Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX