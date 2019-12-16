Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4HE ISIN: US16842Q1004 Ticker-Symbol: 2UC 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
08:15 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,250
+3,52 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC7,350+3,52 %