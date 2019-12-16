

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS warned against certain chicken soup products imported from Canada due to misbranding and the presence of allergens.



The warning letter was issued after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency or CFIA notified FSIS that Canada-based Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd. has recalled its chicken soup products after receiving consumer complaints. The products, produced in Canada, are misbranded and contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.



The recall affects 16-ounce cartons of Canyon Creek Soup's butter chicken soup, with the label 'H-E-B Meal Simple Butter Chicken Soup'. It holds a UPC code 0 41220 79872 8, and can also be identified by the Canada establishment number '#422,' which is located inside the Canada mark of inspection.



The butter chicken soup was produced on January 21, 2019 with a best by date of January 21, 2020. The products were distributed exclusively in the United States and sold by H-E-B retail stores in the state of Texas.



The health agency noted that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, and urged consumers to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



In recent incidents, Blue Grass Quality Meats in early December recalled certain pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products citing misbranding and undeclared allergens. California-based Fieldsource Food Systems Inc. had also recalled about 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products for the same reasons.



