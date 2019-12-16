

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has reached a global commercialization agreement to integrate DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) products into Lilly's personalized diabetes management system. Under the agreement, Lilly will use Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring devices in both the pen- and pump-based platforms of the system being designed to help improve diabetes management.



Rick Doubleday, chief commercial officer of Dexcom, stated: 'We're looking forward to expanding our collaboration with Lilly as we integrate our technology into their system and believe it will help reduce some of the complexity that can come from managing diabetes every day.'



