

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks issued an apology to two deputies in California after reports emerged that they were denied service at its restaurant. This is the third time in less than six months that the Coffee giant is saying sorry for mistreating law enforcement officers.



The sheriff's deputies in uniform were allegedly ignored by employees at a Starbucks in Riverside County, California on Thursday evening. They eventually left after waiting for around five minutes.



The issue came into light after Sheriff Chad Bianco tweeted from his office's account saying, 'Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end.'



Bianco also posted a video on Facebook, saying that the deputies were laughed at and were completely ignored because they were in uniform. 'They tried to get served, they asked if anyone was going to help them.... Quite honestly, that's just not acceptable. It can't be acceptable,' Bianco added.



The sheriff's department tweeted that it was aware of the 'cop with no coffee' incident and that it is in communication with Starbucks Corporate addressing the issue.



In response, Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said the company has apologized to the deputies, and that all the baristas who were on the shift at the time will not be scheduled to work until it conducts an investigation.



Starbucks in November had apologized and dismissed an employee for handing over an order labeled with the word 'PIG' to a police officer in Kiefer, Oklahoma, instead of his name. The company then had announced its plans to host a 'Coffee with a Cop' event.



Earlier in July, a Starbucks employee in Tempe, Arizona, asked six police officers to change their spot in the store or leave after a customer complained that he did not feel safe in their presence.



In similar incidents against police officers, fast food chain Burger King in August fired five employees for playing a derogatory joke on a police officer. Burger King apologized to New Mexico police officer Timo Rosenthal after a cartoon pig was drawn on the wrapper of the hamburger he ordered. The restaurant also offered free meals to uniformed officers.



