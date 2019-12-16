

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced that NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke will retire on August 14, 2020. Effective January 1, 2020, Jeff Shell will become CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff Shell currently oversees the firm's film and network television businesses.



Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast, said: 'Jeff Shell is the ideal executive to take the helm at NBCUniversal. He has a stellar track record across both the film and TV side of the business, as well as a wealth of international experience. I have worked closely with Jeff for many years and he is an extraordinary leader.'



