

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's current account grew in October and was larger than economists expected, figures from the National Bank of Poland showed on Monday.



The current account surplus grew to EUR 529 million from EUR 172 million in September. In the same month last year, the current account logged a deficit of EUR 447 million.



The central bank attributed the surplus to the positive balance on services and trade in goods as well as to the negative balance on primary income and secondary income.



