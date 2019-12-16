

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss multinational Nestlé S.A. agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business to U.K.-based ice cream maker Froneri Ltd. for $4 billion. Nestle's popular U.S. brands include Dreyer's, Häagen-Daaz, Outshine, Skinny Cow, Edy's, Nestlé Ice Cream and Drumstick.



Froneri, one of the world's largest ice cream companies, was created in 2016 as a joint venture between the U.K.-based R&R Ice Cream plc and Nestlé. R&R is owned by French private equity firm PAI Partners. The deal combined Nestlé's European ice cream business in 20 countries with R&R ice cream business in Europe.



Nestlé's U.S. ice cream business employs more than 2,300 people across the U.S. with sales of $1.8 billion in 2018.



Froneri, with turnover of around CHF 2.9 billion in 2018, already has operations in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific and will now have a strong presence in the U.S., the largest ice cream market in the world with a value of more than $10 billion per year.



The recent acquisitions of TipTop in New Zealand in May, and Nestlé's ice cream business in Israel in July have also increased Froneri's growing global footprint. Froneri has now gained entry into the North America for the first time with this acquisition.



Nestlé USA's ice cream business was the second largest ice cream manufacturer in the U.S. This acquisition now causes Froneri to become the second largest manufacturer globally.



The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.



Following this deal, Nestlé will continue to manage its remaining ice cream businesses in Canada, Latin America and Asia as part of its current market structure.



