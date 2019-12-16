Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
16.12.19
15:37  Uhr
158,98 Euro
-0,42
-0,26 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,32
158,60
19:58
158,28
158,60
19:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC158,98-0,26 %