

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous trading day.



The market has now finished higher in three of four sessions, rising more than 150 points in that span.



The SMI jumped 112.40 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 10,541.67 after trading between 10,458.57 and 10,562.81.



Among the actives, Julius Bar Gruppe jumped 2.71 percent, while Credit Suisse spiked 2.10 percent, UBS Group advanced 1.91 percent, Lafarge Holcim perked 1.18 percent, Sika gathered 1.12 percent, Swiss Life gained 0.96 percent, Zurich Insurance added 0.94 percent, Swatch Group rose 0.79 percent and Novartis was up 0.35 percent.



The gains were in line with the rest of Europe as trade worries and Brexit uncertainty eased. Reports of a phase one trade deal between the United States and China initially sent stocks skyrocketing - although much of the upside was already priced in as traders wait for details on the agreement.



Germany's Dax climbed 124.94 points or 0.94 percent to 13,407.66, while London's FTSE surged 165.61 points or 2.25 percent to 7,519.05 and the CAC 40 in France jumped 72.64 points or 1.23 percent to 5,991.66.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX