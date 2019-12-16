

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 3, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the board decided to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.75 percent in order to determine the effectiveness of previous easing.



Australia also will see October numbers for home loans; in September, loans were up 1.4 percent and investment lending climbed 3.8 percent.



New Zealand will see December results for the activity outlook and business confidence index from ANZ; in November, their scores were +12.9 and -26.4, respectively.



Singapore will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth SGD42.29 billion and exports were at SGD46.88 billion for a trade surplus of SGD4.59 billion.



Hong Kong will see November figures for unemployment in October, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.



