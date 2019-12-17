

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lawyers representing users of bankrupt Canadian digital currency QuadrigaCX are asking authorities to exhume the body of its founder.



The investors want an exhumation to make sure it his him amid 'questionable circumstances' surrounding his death. QuadrigaCX's founder Gerald Cotten died suddenly in December 2018 in India from complications related to Crohn's disease.



Following his death, the exchange was unable to locate or secure significant cryptocurrency reserves. The 30-year-old founder was the only person who had passwords to digital wallets containing C$180 million ($137 million) in cryptocurrencies.



His untimely death forced the closure of QuadrigaCX, which had some 115,000 users at the time.



'The purpose of this letter is to request, on behalf of the Affected Users, that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, conduct an exhumation and post-mortem autopsy on the body of Gerald Cotten to confirm both its identity and the cause of death given the questionable circumstances surrounding Mr. Cotten's death and the significant losses of Affected Users,' reads a letter posted on lawyer Miller Thomson's website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX