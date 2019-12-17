

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to establish a regulatory framework for the production and sale of hemp and hemp extracts, such as CBD oil, in the state.



The bill establishes a state permitting process for growers, processors and sellers of hemp extract. It also requires laboratory testing of hemp extract products, including CBD, and product labeling.



Under the new law, the Department of Agriculture and Markets will supervise hemp growers and the Department of Health will supervise hemp extracts.



The measure intends to protect the consumers from potential harm by requiring the hemp industry to test and label their products. However, the legislation has deferred decision making on hemp extracts, including CBD, as additives for food and beverages.



Governor Cuomo also announced that New York State will host a hemp summit in January to further develop policies and priorities related to the hemp industry.



New York State's hemp industry has recently experienced significant growth. The state's hemp program includes the hemp extract market that sells popular products like CBD.



Hemp is a strain of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production in the U.S.



The Farm Bill defines hemp as containing 0.3 percent or less tetrahydrocannabinol or THC on a dry weight basis. THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives users a 'high'.



'The hemp industry in New York is exploding and with that growth comes a responsibility to regulate the industry in a way that helps ensure its long-term viability and protects consumers. By establishing a regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp and hemp extract we can set the industry on a path to continued growth in a smart, safe way that empowers both farmers and consumers,' Governor Cuomo said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX