Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 725750 ISIN: DE0007257503 Ticker-Symbol: CEC 
Xetra
17.12.19
09:18  Uhr
4,863 Euro
-0,038
-0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
CECONOMY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CECONOMY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,774
4,787
09:34
4,771
4,783
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CECONOMY
CECONOMY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CECONOMY AG4,863-0,78 %