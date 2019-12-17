Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET3E ISIN: GB00B0744B38 Ticker-Symbol: BUZ1 
Tradegate
16.12.19
15:57 Uhr
25,730 Euro
+0,740
+2,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,680
25,200
09:11
24,700
25,190
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUNZL PLC25,730+2,96 %