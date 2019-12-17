

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting plc (HTG.L) said the Board anticipates a full year EBITDA result remaining in the range of current market expectations. The Group noted that this remains dependent on results for the month of December 2019. Hunting said it continues to trade profitably and generate cash.



Hunting plc anticipates capital spend for the full year to be approximately $40.0 million, with inventory likely to be at a similar level as at 31 December 2018.



For 2020, Hunting plc currently expects capital spend will be lower than 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX