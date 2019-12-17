

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L) has acquired Packington Pork Limited from the Mercer family. The deal increases Cranswick's self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 25%. Packington Pork Limited comprises pig farming and rearing operations and specialises in the production of British free range and outdoor bred pigs.



Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said: 'This acquisition strengthens our existing farming operations and reinforces our commitment to supporting and growing the British pig farming industry. It also aligns to our strategy of enhanced transparency and provenance of our food from farm to fork.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX