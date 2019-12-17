

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, announced Tuesday that it has acquired hospitality assurance business Check Safety First or CSF. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



CSF is a health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. Through its Cristal and Checkpoint branded audit and software solutions, CSF enables hoteliers, restauranteurs and tour operators to meet the highest industry-specific health & safety and security standards. CSF has 145 auditors across 24 countries and is expected to generate revenues of about 10 million pounds in 2019.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said: 'The market for end-to-end Quality Assurance services within the global travel and tourism industry will continue to grow rapidly as leading hotel groups and travel operators seek to mitigate against the risks linked to health, hygiene, safety and security issues impacting the experience their customers enjoy, their businesses and brand reputation.'



