Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 ISIN: FR0000133308 Ticker-Symbol: FTE 
Xetra
17.12.19
10:51 Uhr
13,485 Euro
+0,140
+1,05 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,485
13,495
11:22
13,485
13,490
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN TOWER
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION193,70+1,34 %
ORANGE SA13,485+1,05 %