

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom operator Orange SA (ORAN) announced Tuesday a partnership agreement with ATC France, a unit of American Tower Corp. (AMT), for accelerated deployment of its mobile network in non-dense areas. The financial details of the agreement remain confidential.



The agreement concerns the deployment of between 900 and 2,000 new mobile network sites located mainly in rural areas and along transport routes over the period 2020-2024.



Orange and ATC France, a specialist in the management and marketing of network infrastructure, have been working together since 2012 for the deployment and operation of mobile network infrastructure.



Orange currently has 25,000 mobile radio sites, including 17,000 on fully-owned infrastructure. ATC France hosts nearly 5,500 operator contracts across the totality of its sites in operation.



The contract with ATC France will enable Orange to support the accelerated deployment of its mobile network and increase the density of its coverage.



Fabienne Dulac, Deputy CEO of the Orange Group and CEO of Orange France, said, 'The nationwide deployment of the network, particularly in rural areas, is a priority for Orange. ...This partnership will enable us to accelerate deployment in these key areas while retaining our capacity for differentiation and our ability to invest in the networks, whether they are fixed or mobile.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX