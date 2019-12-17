

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Sang-Hoon Lee, Chairman of the Board, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB), has been sentenced 18 months of imprisonment by a South Korean court. The Chairman of Samsung was found guilty of union busting. He held the positions of President & CFO, Corporate Management Office during the period, 2012 - 2017.



Sang-Hoon Lee was appointed Chairman of the Board in March 2018. Lee was allowed to continue in the designation even after his indictment in September, 2018. His tenure as Chairman will end on March 22, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX