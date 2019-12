BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK labor market data. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to rise to 3.9 percent in three months to October from 3.8 percent in three months to September.



The pound dropped against its major rivals before the data.



The pound was worth 1.3184 against the greenback, 144.45 against the yen, 1.2970 against the franc and 0.8447 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



