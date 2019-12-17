

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate was largely unchanged at 3.8 percent, while the rate was expected to rise marginally to 3.9 percent. The number of people out of work decreased by 93,000 to 1.28 million in the year to October.



At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 24,000 to 32.8 million in three months to October, with the employment rate reaching a record high of 76.2 percent.



Earnings excluding bonus grew 3.5 percent from the previous year. Including bonus, payments gained 3.2 percent.



In November, the claimant count rate rose marginally to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in October. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits increased by 28,800 from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX