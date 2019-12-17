

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday amid lingering skepticism about the U.S.-China trade deal and fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit.



Spot gold and U.S. gold futures edged up around 0.2 percent to $1,478.96 and $1,483.25, respectively.



While the recently announced trade deal between the U.S. and China is positive, lack of concrete details about the interim deal kept underlying sentiment cautious.



Meanwhile, fears of a hard Brexit resurfaced, with ITV News reporting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.



It was said that Johnson will legislate via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as soon as Friday to 'legally prohibit' any further delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc. The U.K. is due to leave the EU by January 31, 2020.



The British pound fell more than 1 percent against the dollar and the euro amid the uncertainty about the U.K.'s Brexit pathway.



