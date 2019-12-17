

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira slipped against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Tuesday, as fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit dampened sentiment.



Fears over a hard Brexit resurfaced after ITV News reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.



The Turkish Lira fell to 5.88 against the greenback, its lowest since October 17. If the Lira drops further, 6.5 is likely seen as its next support level.



