Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892629 ISIN: US7595091023 Ticker-Symbol: RS6 
Frankfurt
17.12.19
08:06 Uhr
106,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,93 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00
107,00
13:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO106,00-0,93 %