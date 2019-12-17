

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Pharmacy, a unit of healthcare company CVS Health, completed the installation of time delay safes in all of its 353 locations in Virginia, including pharmacies located in Target stores.



These safes will help to reduce pharmacy robbery incidents and the diversion of controlled narcotic medication substances, the company said.



The safes are also anticipated to help CVS Pharmacy ensure the safety and well-being of its customers and employees with the reduction of robbery incidents at the pharmacies.



CVS Pharmacy is the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S., filling more than one billion prescriptions each year at more than 9,900 locations across the U.S.



Time delay safes will deter pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open the safe. Employees must enter a code to open the safe, which automatically triggers a wait time before the safe is electronically unlocked.



CVS Pharmacy said all locations with time delay safes will display visible signage warning to discourage pharmacy robberies.



The time delay function cannot be overridden and the signage warning deters robbers as they understand the longer they remain at a crime scene, the higher the likelihood they will get caught. The goal of the robber is to enter and exit their robbery targets as quickly as possible.



CVS Pharmacy expects that these time delay safes will deter pharmacy robberies including those involving opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone. The program also plays its part to address and prevent prescription opioid misuse, diversion and abuse.



CVS Pharmacy had initially installed the time delay safes in their pharmacies in Indianapolis, which was experiencing a high volume of pharmacy robberies in 2015. The company saw a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies among the Indianapolis stores after the safes were installed.



Earlier this month, CVS Pharmacy completed the roll-out of time delay safes in all of its 375 CVS Pharmacy locations in North Carolina, including pharmacies located in Target stores.



The safes were also launched in all of its Pennsylvania pharmacies in July, Michigan pharmacies in June, Minnesota pharmacies in May, Alabama and Tennessee pharmacies in April as well as Kentucky pharmacies in December 2018.



In 2018, the company had installed safes in all its pharmacies in Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, California, Washington, D.C. in October 2018.



