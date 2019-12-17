

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Fed's Industrial production for November will be published at 9.15 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for an increase of 0.9 percent, while that declined 0.8 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady versus rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 109.57 against the yen, 1.1149 against the euro, 1.3149 against the pound and 0.9812 against the franc at 9:10 am ET.



