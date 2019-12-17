

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Labor granted additional funding for disaster recovery in West Virginia.



West Virginia will get $866,675 as Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant that can be utilized for mitigating the after effects of catastrophic storms that brought heavy rainfall, flooding and wind damage to the eastern state in February 2018.



This is in addition to the funding it granted in September last year.



The funds will allow 21 counties declared eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program to complete remaining disaster-relief recovery efforts.



In September 2018, the department had released $833,325. And in June 2019, the next increment of $800,000 was released for the continuation of the work of the project.



This latest funding brings total funds awarded to West Virginia to $2,500,000.



Dislocated Worker Grants are provided under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.



It is aimed at temporarily expanding the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.



West Virginia was battered by heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flooding in February last year. A State of Emergency was declared for all counties in the state.



