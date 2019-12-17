

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 25 years after its release, Mariah Carey's iconic holiday classic 'All I Want For Christmas is You' rose to the top of the U.S. charts for the first time.



The Christmas carol is ranked No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 21.



The song first found a place on the chart in 2000 and had to wait another 17 years to enter the Hot 100's top 10.



'All I Want For Christmas is You' rose to No. 3 in the last holiday season.



The Hot 100, a mix of all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data, was updated on Billboard.com Tuesday.



The 49-year-old singer-songwriter and actress celebrated the news with a short 'We did it' tweet, accompanied by a string of emojis to convey happy tears.



'It's a little bit of a whirlwind!' she told Billboard after the Hot 100 announcement.



The song, which made its debut 25 years ago as the lead single for Carey's fourth studio album 'Merry Christmas', was written and performed by herself. It was re-released last month with a special holiday deluxe edition.



The festive track has consistently dominated several music charts so far, except the U.S. charts.



Mariah Carey currently sits at No. 1 on all six of Billboard's holiday-only charts, which rank the most popular holiday tracks and albums.



'All I Want for Christmas is You' set Guinness World Record last month for the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 by a solo artist.



The holiday hit also earned the credit for Most Streamed Female Track on Spotify in 24 hours (10,819,009 streams in December 2018) and Most Weeks (20) in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.



The music legend has just wrapped up an exclusive limited engagement holiday tour to mark the 25th anniversary of her beloved album.



