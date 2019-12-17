

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the sessions, cutting into gains from the previous trading day.



The market has now finished lower in two of the last three trading days.



The SMI eased 2.78 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 10,538.89 on Tuesday after trading between 10,498.97 and 10,544.45.



Among the actives, Swatch Group tumbled 1.61 percent, while Compagnie Financiere Richemont dropped 0.94 percent, Zurich Insurance climbed 0.58 percent, Swiss Life advanced 0.55 percent, Novartis added 0.37 percent, Credit Suisse collected 0.26 percent, UBS Group rose 0.12 percent and Lafarge Holcim eased 0.08 percent.



The weakness from in line with most of the rest of Europe following reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a hard line on Britain's transition period for leaving the European Union.



It was said that Johnson will legislate via an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill as soon as Friday to legally prohibit any further delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.



Germany's Dax sank 119.83 points or 0.89 percent to 13,287.83, while London's FTSE added 6.23 points or 0.08 percent to 7,525.28 and the CAC 40 in France skidded 23.39 points or 0.39 percent to 5,968.26.



On the currency front, the Swiss franc gained ground against its key counterparts during European trading on Tuesday amid risk aversion, as European shares fell on concerns over a hard Brexit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX