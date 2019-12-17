

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $560 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $935 million, or $3.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $17.3 billion from $17.8 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.66 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.51 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $17.3 Bln vs. $17.8 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 - $11,50



