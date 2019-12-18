

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two computer programmers in Las Vegas pleaded guilty to copyright charges after they were caught working on two massive, illegal online streaming sites, iStreamItAll and Jetflicks.



According to Justice Department, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, pleaded guilty to multiple criminal copyright and money laundering charges related to his running of iStreamItAll, one of the biggest illegal television show and movie streaming services in the United States, and to his working as a computer programmer with co-defendants to help build Jetflicks, a similarly large illegal television show streaming service. A second defendant, who also resides in Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in the same court to a criminal copyright charge for his work as a computer programmer for Jetflicks.



iStreamItAll's content library featured more than 118,000 television episodes and nearly 11,000 movies, making it larger than Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, according to the Justice Department.



Both iStreamItAll and Jetflicks had tens of thousands of paid subscribers and were designed to work on many different devices and platforms, 'including myriad varieties of computer operating systems, smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, video game consoles, digital media players, set-top boxes and web browsers,' the DOJ said.



Darryl Julius Polo, aka djppimp, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to one count of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement, one count of criminal copyright infringement by distributing a copyrighted work being prepared for commercial distribution, one count of copyright infringement by reproduction or distribution, one count of copyright infringement by public performance and one count of money laundering.



In a separate proceeding, co-defendant Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX