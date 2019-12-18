

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan state regulators have recalled numerous marijuana vape cartridges after they failed laboratory testing due to the high presence of Vitamin E Acetate, which has been linked to vaping related lung illnesses.



The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA noted that the limit of quantitation or LOQ for Vitamin E Acetate in vape cartridges is 100 Parts per Million or ppm. However, many of the vape cartridges included in the recall have levels of Vitamin E Acetate greater than 500 times the LOQ.



Vitamin E acetate is a known additive used to dilute liquid in e-cigarette or vaping products that contains THC.



Under the November 22, 2019 emergency rules for products intended for inhalation, all products manufactured before that date require testing for vitamin E acetate. The emergency rules prohibit a licensee from adding inactive ingredients not approved by the FDA for inhalation, the MRA noted.



According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, Vitamin E acetate, a vitamin found in many foods, supplements and cosmetic products, is not harmful when swallowed as a vitamin supplement or applied topically to the skin. However, previous non-CDC research suggests that when it is inhaled, it may interfere with normal lung function.



The CDC said in November that Vitamin E acetate may be responsible for the ongoing epidemic of EVALI - the vaping-related lung injury. The death toll linked to vaping-related lung injuries in the country has surpassed 50 and includes at least two deaths in Michigan.



According to the MRA, several types of cartridges included in its recall were sold at multiple marijuana dispensaries in the state.



The affected products sold from May 15 to November 19 at Elite Wellness in Bay City include Cereal Cart 1G - 1A4050100000643000001005, Fruit Loops, Trix and Frankenberry; and Dank Vape 1G - 1A4050100000643000001058, Durban Poison, Mimosa and Tangie.



The affected products sold between August 3 and November 22 at Elite Wellness in Mt. Morris include Cereal Cart - 1A4050100001771000000117, Honey Nut Cheerios, Trix, Cocoa Puffs and Captain.



It also includes Monopoly Cart - 1A4050100001771000000130, Grape Soda and Gelato, as well as Royal Highness Princess Pie - 1A4050100001771000000073 and Savage Stick Sundae Driver - 1A4050100001771000000136.



The recall also affects some vaping products purchased by Larren Investments. However, these products were recalled by the MRA before they made it to the provisioning centers.



