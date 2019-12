SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Singapore dollar depreciated against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading on Wednesday, as the latter gained on renewed concerns about Brexit.



The Singapore dollar dropped to a 6-day low of 1.3571 against the greenback from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3550. If the Singapore currency falls further, 1.37 is likely seen as its next support level.



