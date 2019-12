BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's producer price data is due from Destatis. Producer prices are forecast to fall 0.6 percent annually in November, the same pace of fall as seen in October.



The euro held steady against its major rivals before the data.



The euro was worth 1.1136 against the greenback, 121.86 against the yen, 1.0926 against the franc and 0.8497 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX