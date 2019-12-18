

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is expected to rise to 95.5 in December from 95.0 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1134 against the greenback, 121.85 against the yen, 1.0923 against the franc and 0.8499 against the pound at 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX