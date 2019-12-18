

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation data. Inflation is seen at 1 percent in November, unchanged from flash estimate, but faster than the 0.7 percent posted in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1136 against the greenback, 121.86 against the yen, 1.0917 against the franc and 0.8489 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX