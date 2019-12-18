

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in November as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1 percent in November from 0.7 percent in October. The rate came in line with the estimate released on November 29.



Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, as estimated.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, climbed to 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent in October. The core rate also matched flash estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX