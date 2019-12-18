

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in five months in December, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence rose to 94.1 in December from 92 in November.



The latest reading was the highest since July, then it was 97.5.



The economic sentiment decreased to 93.3 in December from 94.6 in the preceding month. This was the lowest since May 2013, when the index fell to 91.3.



The manufacturing confidence fell to 94.5 in December from 95.7 in the previous month. This was the weakest since April 2015.



The retail trade confidence index increased to 110 in December and the measure of construction morale declined to 102.7.



