

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products in Europe, announced the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Meinie Oldersma, is anticipated to be absent for a number of weeks due to a family illness. During his absence, the SIG executive team, led by Nick Maddock, Chief Financial Officer, will manage the Group. Andrew Allner, non-executive Chairman, will provide increased support to Nick Maddock and the executive team during this period.



SIG plc noted that a further announcement will be made as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX