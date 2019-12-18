

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it has launched a long-term, real-world evidence study of Emgality, TRIUMPH.



The objective of the TRIUMPH study is to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of Emgality, in comparison to other preventive treatments for migraine, among people receiving routine medical care who are switching or beginning a new prescription treatment for migraine prevention.



Migraine is a neurologic disease characterized by recurrent episodes of moderate-to-severe headache accompanied by other symptoms including nausea, sensitivity to light and sensitivity to sound. More than 30 million American adults have migraine, with three times more women affected by migraine compared to men.



