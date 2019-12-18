

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira depreciated against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, as U.S. Senate approved a legislation imposing sanctions against Turkey for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.



The legislation bans the delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey over the country's purchase of S-400 air missile defense system from Russia.



The Turkish Lira fell to 5.92 against the greenback, a level unseen since October 17. The next possible support for the Lira is seen around the 6.5 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX