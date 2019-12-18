

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output fell in October after a rise in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output fell 1.0 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in September. In August, output fell 0.7 percent.



Building and civil engineering works declined 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in October.



On an annual basis, construction output rose 0.3 percent in October, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.



In the EU 28, construction output decreased 1.2 percent monthly and fell 0.2 percent from a year ago.



Among the member states, Poland, Romania and Germany logged the biggest monthly declines, while the highest increases were seen in Slovenia, Sweden and Hungary.



